McCain Foods holds first employee COVID-19 vaccination clinic

BURLEY — Cassia Regional Hospital provided a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for McCain Foods staff, with nearly 200 employees participating in the first clinic.
“Throughout the pandemic, McCain’s number one priority has been the safety of its employees, their families and local communities,” Joe Henriksen, plant manager at McCain Foods, in Burley, said. “I am so grateful for this team that has worked tirelessly to keep each other safe while also keeping food on tables. We are proud to partner with Intermountain Healthcare to offer vaccines to our employees as we continue the fight against COVID-19.”
The first clinic was held for staff on March 18.
“We were thrilled to be able to partner with McCain’s food to provide the lifesaving and economy stabilizing COVID vaccine,” Bowen Harris, Cassia Regional’s nurse administrator said in a CRH press release. “We are so proud to be able to provide this vital and life-saving vaccine to our friends, family, community members and partners at McCain’s.”
Essential workers were tasked and trusted to keep working throughout the pandemic to maintain critical infrastructure for the community and country. Essential workers are at increased risk for contracting the virus because their work duties have to be performed onsite and often include close contact with their coworkers and the public.
“COVID-19 vaccines are a safe and effective tool to help essential workers feel safe at work and safe to go home to their family after work,” said Harris.
According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), all COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are very effective at preventing the disease and are an important tool to help the country get back to normal. The vaccines teach the immune systems to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. A person may have some side effects, but they are normal signs your body is building protection. Side effects from the vaccine may include chills and tiredness and should go away in a few days.
Idahoans who haven’t already received the COVID-19 vaccine can register for their first dose by signing up online at covidvaccine.idaho.gov/register or by calling the public health hotline to sign up at 208-737-1138. CRH is a participating provider in Mini-Cassia.