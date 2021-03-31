McCain Foods holds first employee COVID-19 vaccination clinic

BURLEY — Cassia Regional Hospital provided a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic for McCain Foods staff, with nearly 200 employees participating in the first clinic.

“Throughout the pandemic, McCain’s number one priority has been the safety of its employees, their families and local communities,” Joe Henriksen, plant manager at McCain Foods, in Burley, said. “I am so grateful for this team that has worked tirelessly to keep each other safe while also keeping food on tables. We are proud to partner with Intermountain Healthcare to offer vaccines to our employees as we continue the fight against COVID-19.”

The first clinic was held for staff on March 18.

“We were thrilled to be able to partner with McCain’s food to provide the lifesaving and economy stabilizing COVID vaccine,” Bowen Harris, Cassia Regional’s nurse administrator said in a CRH press release. “We are so proud to be able to provide this vital and life-saving vaccine to our friends, family, community members and partners at McCain’s.”