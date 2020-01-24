BURLEY — An Illinois boy died Thursday after he hit a tree at Pomerelle Mountain Resort.
The 11-year-old boy was from Chatham, Illinois, and was skiing with his family, Cassia County Undersheriff George Warrell said.
The call came into dispatch about 6:30 p.m. and ambulance and helicopter crews were sent to the mountain.
“He died at the scene and was not transported,” Warrell said.
You have free articles remaining.
Schools from Oakley and Rupert both had students skiing on the mountain when the accident occurred, and there were several parents accompanying them who were emergency medical technicians and paramedics.
“They immediately began life-saving procedures,” Warrell said.
The family was visiting the area, and the boy was skiing with his mother when the accident occurred.
“It was a tragic accident,” Warrell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.