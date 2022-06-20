Burley woman sentenced to prison for attempted murder in trash bag incident

BURLEY — A local woman was sentenced to four fixed years in prison with eight years of indeterminate time on a charge of attempted first-degree murder for putting a plastic trash bag over her sleeping husband’s head while he napped.

Mildred Nineth Rivero, formerly known as Mildred Nineth Hope, was also charged with felony counts of attempted strangulation and destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. Those charges were dismissed by Cassia County Prosecutor McCord Larsen as part of a plea deal, according to court records.

Rivero was also ordered by Cassia County District Judge Michael Tribe to pay $745.50 in fees.

According to court documents Rivero put the bag over her partially paralyzed husband’s head while he was sleeping in a reclining chair. When he woke up she held him down as he struggled.

Police were called to the home for a domestic disturbance and found Rivero sitting on the couple’s living room couch.

Rivero’s husband had laid down in the chair and covered up with a small blanket, he told police.

Rivero grabbed another blanket from the home office and tucked the sides of it tightly into her husband's chair.

The man woke up with a white plastic garbage bag over his head, he told police.

He said as he struggled he became deprived of oxygen but managed to tear a small hole in the bag and take a breath.

Rivero then repositioned and tightened the bag, police said.

The man rolled out of the chair and away from Rivero when he dug his feet into the chair’s footrest and pushed back, breaking the chair.

He rolled onto the floor, police said, and Rivero grabbed the bag and two black tie-down straps that were next to the chair and left the room.

Officers asked her where she put the garbage bag and she told them to look in the trash can, where it was found covered with wastepaper and food.

There was nothing in the bag, but there were two stretch marks on it the size of hands and fingers along with two small holes.

Police also recovered two black straps from the home office and the two blankets that were near the chair.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0