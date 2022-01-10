Burley man dies in tractor crash

BURLEY — A Burley man was killed Thursday when a vehicle ran into the back of his tractor southeast of Burley.

Tyson Cole, 55, died from the injuries he received in the crash, according to a Cassia County Sheriff Office report.

The incident was reported at 6:04 p.m.

According to the report, officers arrived at 289 S. 50 E. Roads and found a quick response unit providing medical care to Cole, who was lying on the ground.

The officers at the scene were later notified that Cole had died.

Cole was driving a Massey Ferguson tractor on 50 E. Road toward his home when Lott Carson, 28, of Burley, who was driving a 2009 GMC Sierra northbound, came up behind Cole and ran into the rear of the tractor.

Carson told police he never saw the tractor until the last second before the crash, the report said.

Carson has not been cited.

The crash remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 4 Angry 0