70 years ago, five Idahoans were killed in a lightning strike; a Burley woman survived

Earlier that morning, Holtz was overheard saying that she had not planned to go on the hike, but reconsidered after she learned that three of her charges were going.

After a morning’s hike up the mountain, they reached the dark Wind Caves. They planned to tour the caves, eat lunch and then go to the Ice Caves. Lambert had a flashlight with her so Severson and Holtz, who did not, stayed close by.

When they came out of the cave, it was raining.

Engstrom, always outgoing and the life of any party, exited the cave first with her buddy Malone and they ran off down the mountain to stake out a tree where the group of friends could have lunch.

The last thing Lambert remembers before being carried off the mountain on a stretcher, was coming out of the cave with Severson and Holtz.

Later, people told her she joined the girls under the tree and when Miller came out of the caves after making sure all the hikers were out, he told the girls to get out from under the tree and into the clearing.

Lambert believes she must have stood up at the command — which may have saved her life — as the bolt of lightening struck the tree.