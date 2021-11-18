Zuul is a Great Dane blend approximately 22 months old that is looking for his “furever” home. Zuul is quite... View on PetFinder
A Burley man and a Burley teen died on Sunday after a vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 27 and 200 South.
An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing Cassia County girl.
Three people were sent to hospitals after two motorcycles crashed Friday evening on Washington Street.
Owner Roger Sutherland said he is interested in possibly opening a smaller version of the restaurant in the future. It would be similar to an Italian Café Rio.
After reviewing evidence from a fire at the old Twin Falls Clinic building, the city fire marshal determined multiple fires had been purposely set in the basement.
A Burley child was found early Wednesday in Nevada after she was reported missing or kidnapped on Tuesday.
The man told bystanders his car was a bomb, lead police on a chase, got his car stuck and then fled on foot before getting tangled in a barbed-wire fence, police said.
Two Magic Valley charter schools were investigated for nearly a year by education leaders before they closed amid discoveries they over-collected millions of taxpayer dollars, according to hundreds of emails obtained by Idaho EdNews.
Cassia County School District is adding a new tool to combat the districts’ top disciplinary problem in secondary schools — vaping.
Tensions were high between legislators Monday morning as they debated and ultimately voted to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings and remove her f…
