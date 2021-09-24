 Skip to main content
'You're A Good Man Charlie Brown' play to start at Burley Theater Oct. 6
BURLEY — Mt. Harrison Heritage Foundation will present the musical comedy 'You're a Good Man Charlie Brown' at the Burley Theater in October.

The play featuring a six member cast will start at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 6, 8, 9, 11, 15 and 16.

Doors at the theater will open at 7 p.m. and the concession stand will be open.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit the theater along with concession sales.

Tickets can be purchased online on the King Fine Arts Center website for $12 or at the door for $15.

The play is family friendly.

