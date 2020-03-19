Your voting history is public record

Many Idahoans might not know is that their voting history can be accessed through public records.

Minidoka County received thousands of pages of public records requests in 2019 in a variety of departments, including those related to criminal justice, healthcare and even weed control.

The county also received six public records requests from its elections department. Most of these were requests for the county’s registered voter list.

Idaho Statute 34-437A(3) that includes the first, middle, last, street address, mailing address, county, gender, age (not date of birth), telephone number if provided (optional), and party affiliation (if declared) of all currently registered electors in the state.

“Candidates or potential candidates may want to send information out to voters, so they ask for this information to help them solicit votes,” Minidoka County deputy clerk Laurie McCall said.