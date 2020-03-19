Your voting history is public record

Many Idahoans might not know is that their voting history can be accessed through public records.
Minidoka County received thousands of pages of public records requests in 2019 in a variety of departments, including those related to criminal justice, healthcare and even weed control.
The county also received six public records requests from its elections department. Most of these were requests for the county’s registered voter list.
Idaho Statute 34-437A(3) that includes the first, middle, last, street address, mailing address, county, gender, age (not date of birth), telephone number if provided (optional), and party affiliation (if declared) of all currently registered electors in the state.
Included in that list, under Idaho code 34-437A(3), are first, middle and last name, street and mailing addresses, county, gender, age, telephone number, and party affiliation.
“Candidates or potential candidates may want to send information out to voters, so they ask for this information to help them solicit votes,” Minidoka County deputy clerk Laurie McCall said.
Members of Planned Parenthood, Idahoans to Bring Our Troops Home, and Friends of the Burley Public Library all asked for Minidoka County’s registered voters list in 2019.
One person requested the voting history of residents in Rupert and Heyburn. So can people see how you voted in previous elections?
McCall said no.
“A ballot is confidential and only the person voting knows how he or she votes,” she said. “The vote history just shows if and when a person has voted in certain elections.”
McCall said that can be important because a voter must vote in two consecutive federal elections or they must re-register.
The issue of voter identification received national attention in 2017 when President Donald Trump, concerned about losing the popular vote to Democrat Hillary Clinton, requested the voter rolls from every state to investigate alleged fraud, and many refused to comply.
Idaho Secretary of State Lawrence Denney ultimately asked the administration to pay $20 for the state’s voter rolls, fill out the public records request form and sign a disclaimer promising not to use the data for commercial uses. The state denied the administration’s request for social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and birthdays, which aren’t subject to public record in Idaho.