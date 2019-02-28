Breaking
'You name it and we have a specialist who covers it': University of Idaho Extension offices offer help for gardeners
TWIN FALLS — If you have an odd-looking plant growing in your yard and have no idea what it is, the University of Idaho Extension offices can assist.
Just bring in a sample of the plant — or take a picture of it — and extension educators can help you identify it.
That’s just one of the many services they offer. They can also provide resources to community members for their yards or gardens, including growing fruit, landscapes, turf grass, ornamental plants, woody plants and methods for pest management.
“You name it and we have a specialist who covers it,” said Andy West, UI Extension educator in Twin Falls.
Across Idaho, 42 of 44 counties have a UI Extension office and the state has nine research facilities.
West is the only full-time horticulturist for UI Extension offices in south-central Idaho. But some offices have individuals who spend 40 percent of their time on horticulture, he said. And for offices without a horticulture expert, they often funnel questions from community members to West.
At your fingertips
If you’re looking to become a local gardening expert, the UI Master Gardener program in Twin Falls County is offered annually from January through March.
“That’s an intense program,” West said.
After completing 40 hours of coursework and earning certification, participants then complete 40 hours of community service by educating people about horticulture-related topics and doing summertime presentations.
If you’re seeking something less intense — and perhaps consider yourself more of a novice — there’s another option. The “Victory Garden” program is based on efforts during the first and second world wars that encouraged people to raise their own backyard gardens, West said. A six-week class begins April 11.
Topics covered include fruits and vegetables, soil selection, general gardening principles, how to conduct soil tests and interpret the results, composting, how to plant seeds and how to start your own seedlings.
“It’s mainly focused on being able to grow your own produce in your own yard,” West said, but topics can be tailored to meet the interests of class participants.
The Victory Garden program started 10 years ago in Canyon County and more than 600 people have completed it. Its curriculum has spread throughout the state this year, West said, although it has been offered previously in Twin Falls County.
The fee schedule is designed for family participation, West said. The cost is $25, plus $5 per additional person. Registration is being handled through the UI Extension office in Twin Falls.
Yet another option, if you’re looking to tune up your green thumb, is UI Extension’s gardening symposium March 9 in Burley. Learn how to grow in a greenhouse, plant out-of-the-ordinary species that grow in Idaho and how to plan a landscape with water conservation in mind. Sign up through the UI Extension office in Minidoka County. The cost is $30, which includes breakfast, lunch and snacks.
Other seminars are offered throughout the year, including a pruning workshop in February. And Twin Falls County West is home to a couple of demonstration gardens that showcase native plants, as well as a rose garden.
If you need assistance with topics such as the nutritional value of what you’re planting, how to harvest your crops, growing fruit, or canning and preserving, family and consumer sciences educators are available to advise.
These programs and expert opinion are right at your fingertips. Just give the extension offices a call or shoot them an email.
—Julie Wootton-Greener
