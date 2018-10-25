Before the first canal was dug in the Magic Valley, ranchers in the area raised sheep and cattle. Irrigation from the Snake River brought sustainable life to the region, transforming the desert into farm ground. And years later, dairy operators found Idaho to be a cheaper alternative to California, said Russ Tremayne, history professor at the College of Southern Idaho. And still today, that agriculture is the driver of the regional and state economy.
Through the years, there have always been companies that gave the area a unique story of its own – companies like Independent Meat Co., Amalgamated Sugar and Glanbia. But the Magic Valley has always wanted to diversify itself, Tremayne said.
Even new residents of Twin Falls have probably heard that Chobani yogurt and Clif Bars are made in the Magic Valley. But smaller companies in south-central Idaho also make equine dentistry tools, herbal supplements for dogs, gourmet mustard, caviar and mattresses.
The Times-News reached out to some of these lesser-known companies to find out how they’re operating, what they’re making and how they got started in producing these unusual or unexpected things right in our backyard.
