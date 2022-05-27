You don't have to go far out to get bugged out

TWIN FALLS — Have you ever been herping?

You most likely have, although that term might sound strange.

Herping is the act of searching for amphibians or reptiles. The term is derived from the word herpetology, the branch of zoology focusing on these creatures.

Although searching for insects doesn’t have a cool term, both of these activities are easy to do, require little supplies, and provide a ton of educational benefits for children and adults young at heart.

“It’s an opportunity to observe the natural ecosystem and try to comprehend how diverse it is, especially just in the state of Idaho,” Bradley Stokes, University of Idaho Extension educator, said.

What amphibians, reptiles and insects are you most likely to find in south-central Idaho? Where are the best places to look? What tools do you need? How can you identify the amphibians, reptiles and insects you find?

Here are the answers, provided by experts from the University of Idaho and Idaho State Fish and Game.

Common Insects

“With insects, you absolutely never know what you are going to get,” said Jason Thomas, University of Idaho extension expert in Minidoka County. “That’s the most exciting part to me, finding things you’ve never seen before and learning more.”

Insects and spiders are not as harmful as they have been made out to be, Thomas said. In fact, more than 97% of insects are beneficial or benign.

Focusing on just backyards, south-central Idaho residents can find daddy longlegs, ground beetles, earwigs, grasshoppers, centipedes and millipedes, he said.

Each of these insects has its own unique characteristics and fun facts.

Some people believe daddy longlegs have the world’s most powerful venom but their fangs are too small to puncture human skin. This is 100% false, Thomas said.

“They don’t even have venom or fangs,” he said. “They have these mouthparts that are used for grabbing and crushing things.”

Ground beetles are considered beneficial bugs because they mostly eat other insect pests.

Earwigs make great mothers. They are one of the few insects who raise their young and provide protection.

Centipedes and millipedes are not actually insects but arthropods. Arthropod is the larger classification umbrella that covers insects, spiders, centipedes, millipedes and crustaceans. Experts say there may be more than 5 million species of arthropods worldwide, many still unidentified.

Millipedes eat decaying leaves, other plant material or damp wood. Centipedes on the other hand are carnivorous.

Stokes said Mormon crickets, bees, ants, and dragonflies are also possibilities to see locally.

Common Reptiles and Amphibians

Idaho’s most common reptiles and amphibians include tiny lizards and long snakes.

Deniz Aygen, watchable wildlife coordinator for Idaho Fish and Game, put together a list of the eight amphibians and reptiles south-central Idaho residents might stumble upon:

Gopher snake

This is Idaho’s largest snake, ranging from 29 to 108 inches long.

This snake is beige with dark blotches covering the entire length. They have a black eye stripe on their heads.

Although they may be confused for rattlesnakes, gopher snakes have round pupils, a tapered tail with no rattle and are non-venomous.

Found across most of Idaho, besides the Panhandle, gopher snakes live in a variety of habitats including deserts, coniferous forests, and pastures.

Western terrestrial

garter snake

These snakes give birth to live young.

They are typically about 30 to 35 inches long.

They are brown or dark grey with a dull yellow or brown stripe running down the middle of their back.

The best time to look for a western terrestrial garter snake is during summer days. If the temperature is too warm, garter snakes may come out during the evening. During the winter, these reptiles go underground and hibernate.

Found near bodies of water including streams, rivers, ponds, lakes and wet meadows.

Western rattlesnake

These are the only venomous snake in Idaho.

Like the garter snake, western rattlesnakes give birth to live young.

They can reach up to 5 feet in length.

These snakes come in a variety of colors, such as brown, tan, gray or olive green with brown or black patches.

Western rattlesnake territory covers most of Idaho, except the northern part and high in the mountains.

Rattlesnakes eat mostly mice, ground squirrels and small rabbits

Common

Sagebrush lizard

These lizards are also known as “blue bellies” because mature males have two bright blue patches on their bellies. When another male is near, a lizard will issue a warning by climbing on a rock and doing push-ups to show off the blue patches.

In addition to sagebrush habitat, these reptiles can be found in wooded areas with juniper, pines or Douglas-fir trees.

You can find these lizards basking in the sun on rocks and logs

Sagebrush lizards eat mostly insects, ants, beetles, and flies

Western fence lizard These lizards are medium-sized, ranging from six to twelve inches long from snout to tip of the tail.

Like the sagebrush lizard, western fence lizards also have blue bellies and males have blue patches on their throats

Coloring ranges from brown to black with black stripes on their backs

These reptiles can be found throughout southwest and south-central Idaho. The best place to look for them is near rock outcroppings or cliff faces.

Sierran treefrog

These treefrogs are very small, often less than two inches long.

Males have dark patches on their throats and are smaller than females. The patch on their throats is a vocal sac that stretches out when the male calls.

Typically shades of brown or green, with pale or white bellies, they can change colors seasonally to match their habitat.

One way to help identify them is to look for a black or brown eye stripe that goes from nose to shoulder.

Their toes have a round, sticky toe pad that is used for climbing and sticking to surfaces.

Sierran treefrog range includes the western border of Idaho and southwest Idaho.

The best places to watch for them include dense vegetation,

