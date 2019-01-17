What it says
Idaho Statutes Title 25, Chapter 21 deals with animals running at large. The first few sections are specifically about hogs. For example, “The owner or occupant of premises is not required to fence against hogs.”
And, "If any hog is found trespassing, the occupant or proprietor of the premises may take up and safely keep, at the expense of the owner thereof, such hog, and hold the same until the payment of the expenses and damages by the owner, and shall be allowed fifty cents (50¢) per head additional for each animal so taken up.”
When it was passed
This first became law in 1889, possibly earlier, Loebs said.
Loebs' interpretation
Loebs takes this to mean that if a hog shows up on your property, you can charge the owner for damages, and also 50 cents per hog.
As for specifying why hogs don’t have to be fenced against? Loebs speculates it went something like this:
“Probably what happened is somebody with hogs running loose said, ‘My hogs wouldn’t ruin your land if it had an appropriate fence’ and the guy said, ‘I shouldn’t have to put up fences to keep your hogs off my land.’”
There is a history of court cases related to these statutes.
What the penalties are
A person charged under this statute can face up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine for a misdemeanor offense.
