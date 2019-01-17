What it says
Idaho’s trespass and malicious injury statutes refer to a specific kind of sabotage, which is, “Any person who wilfully, maliciously or mischievously drives or causes to be driven or imbedded any nail, spike or piece of iron, steel or other metallic substance, or any rock or stone, into any log or timber intended to be manufactured into boards, lath, shingles or other lumber, or to be marketed for such purpose, is punishable by imprisonment in the state prison not more than five (5) years or by imprisonment in the county jail not less than six (6) months, or by fine not to exceed $5000, in the discretion of the court.”
When it was passed
This was passed in 1917.
Loebs' interpretation
“I think they called it spiking,” Loebs said. “In order to sabotage the timber industry, you can ram spikes into trees and when they run it through the machine to cut it into boards … when the blades of the thing hit the metal spikes, it shoots shrapnel into the people who are standing there.”
“I think it’s still a thing that happens,” he said.
Some people have used spiking as a way to try to stop the industry from harvesting trees.
What the penalties are
The penalty is a minimum of six months in jail or a fine up to $5,000.
