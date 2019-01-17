What it says

Idaho Statute 18-6801 says: “Every person who maliciously displaces, removes, injures or destroys any public telephone instrument or any part thereof or any equipment or facilities associated therewith, or who enters or breaks into any coin box associated therewith, or who willfully displaces, removes, injures or destroys any telegraph or telephone line, wire, cable, pole or conduit belonging to another or the material or property appurtenant thereto is guilty of a misdemeanor.”

When it was passed

This law was passed at least as early as 1963, possibly earlier.

Loebs' interpretation

It’s obvious this law also includes more modern equipment such as telephone lines, but “There might be a place in Idaho where there still is a telegraph. I wouldn’t have any idea,” Loebs said.

What the penalties are

A person convicted under this statute would be guilty of a misdemeanor offense, punishable by up to six months in the county jail and up to a $1,000 fine.

