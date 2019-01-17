What it says
Title 18, Chapter 50 of Idaho Statutes says “Every person who unlawfully and maliciously deprives a human being of a member of his body, or disables, disfigures or renders it useless, or cuts out or disables the tongue, puts out an eye, slits the nose, ear or lip, is guilty of mayhem.” Also falling under this chapter is cannibalism — or willfully ingesting the flesh or blood of a human being.
When it was passed
This law was passed in 1990.
Loeb's interpretation
Idaho Statutes specify that there is a viable defense for cannibalism: if the action was taken under extreme life-threatening conditions as the only apparent means of survival.
“That’s your Donner Party defense,” Loebs said, where a person could say, “I was trapped out in the woods, and my hunting companion died of natural causes and froze to death and I was gonna die too, so I ate him.”
However, “It’s not a defense to killing your hunting partner,” he said.
Loebs said Idaho has never prosecuted cannibalism in his career, and he’s not sure why it became a law when it did.
What the penalties are
Cannibalism is a felony in Idaho and punishable by up to 14 years in prison.
