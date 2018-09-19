Yolanda Cabello, BSN, RN - Family Health Services
I would like to nominate Yolanda Cabello BSN, RN of Family Health Services. Yolanda Cabello is the Director of Nursing at Family Health Services (FHS), in the Magic Valley. She has worked for Family Health Services for a total of 21 years. Yolanda oversees a nursing team that is comprised of every level of clinical roles. She manages RNs, LPNs, CMAs, MAs, CNAs and Care Management personnel. She is a leader and a mentor for many people at Family Health Services. Her nursing department is constantly improving day to day operations that impact patient care. Her leadership skills are highly valued when it comes to her staff and her contributions within administration. Yoli is continually looking for a more effective way to serve our employees and the community. Yoli brings a wealth of clinical, business and financial knowledge to Family Health Services. She works with local and state resources, private industry and various vendors to collaborate and usher in patient-focused programs that benefit the people in our community. She works side by side with people and organizations to better students, the public and community goals. Yoli is partners with several groups in the Magic Valley. She is a member of the Nursing Advisory Committee, College of Southern Idaho; the Hispanic Affairs Discussion Group, a Lance Clow initiative; and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. Her continued effort to build relationships within the community is an attestation to her drive and leadership style. Congratulations for being a leading contributor in health care and our community!
