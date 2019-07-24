MERIDIAN — In 1884, the railroad came to Meridian, creating a hub where there had been only a loose patchwork of homesteaders before. At the station built there, farmers would ship crops further west. Families would send packages back east.
Around the station grew other businesses to serve the community. Meridian’s downtown was born.
Today, as the city pushes to redevelop its downtown, the old Union Pacific Railroad station property is holding Meridian in the past.
That property — 20 acres, two blocks long and half a mile wide — is an industrial dead zone. A few businesses that leased property from Union Pacific have since boarded up. These days, the area doesn’t get much traffic, save for the trucks rumbling along the dirt between two construction companies that remain.
“This blighted Union Pacific property is in the heart of our downtown and has been an obstacle to redevelopment as long as I have been involved with the city,” wrote Meridian Tammy de Weerd in a statement to the Idaho Statesman. “We have worked for years with Union Pacific hoping to see potential improvements.”
The property is prime for redevelopment. City leaders say that building anew on the blighted railroad land could catalyze growth downtown that they have longed for.
In the last few years, developers have inquired about the land. But upon further inspection, they discover that there’s someone who already has it tied up: Bill Ditz. And he has his own agenda.
Few have heard of Ditz. On his website, he describes himself as a “visionary executive.”
That might be a fair description, given how few of his projects get past a vision. In the nearly 25 years he’s worked in the Treasure Valley, the 68-year-old self-described developer from Eagle has yet to build anything.
For the last decade, Ditz (pronounced deets) has concentrated all his efforts toward developing the 20-acre station property. There’s just one problem: He doesn’t actually own the land.
Neither does Union Pacific Railroad, Ditz contends. The government granted the railroad an easement years ago, giving it the right to use the land indefinitely, but no actual ownership.
Ditz hopes to transform the Union Pacific property into a multiblock urban neighborhood with numerous buildings, below-ground parking and hundreds of thousands of square feet of apartments, offices, restaurants, and a children’s theater.
But Union Pacific has not readily agreed to its own redevelopment — especially not when redevelopment entails relinquishing land it had controlled for over a century.
Ditz says he has found the underlying land owners and has a contract to buy the land from them once Union Pacific gives up its rights. That means anyone who wants to build on those 20 acres must go through Ditz.
Some developers say he has sat on the land too long. Josh Evarts, a Meridian businessman who’s worked on three projects downtown, said it’s time to get a deal done.
“If someone has been working on a project for 10 years and doesn’t have anything to show for it, to hold onto it is just hurting our downtown renewal efforts,” Evarts said in a phone interview.
Ditz said he has sunk more than a million dollars into untangling a complicated web of land records and contracts that date back to the city’s original platting in the 1800s and the founding of the railroad.
It’s an essential project for him — one that could turn around his career and cement his legacy as a developer.
“I’ve put everything I have into it,” he said.
