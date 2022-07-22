Yard sale sign enforcement a battle in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS -- Signs, signs, everywhere a sign. But how many are legal?

Yard sale season is here, and that means dozens of brightly colored signs posted along busy street corners, encouraging motorists to make a turn and discover a new treasure.

It is also a time for code enforcement workers in Twin Falls to remove those signs that violate city regulations.

And not many yard sale signs meet code. Sean Standley, code enforcement coordinator, estimates that only 25 percent of signs he sees around the city are in compliance.

There are signs plastered on utility poles, on cardboard boxes on city streets, all encroaching on the city’s right of way. Standley has seen some that block stop signs and cause other visual obstructions. He says the Twin Falls code, which took effect in 2018, is there for a reason, including safety.

“Our No. 1 thing is to create a clean and safe environment,” he said, “not only for city residents, but for visitors.”

It might seem like an uphill battle, as violators aren’t fined, and are willing to take the chance that their signs won’t be impounded. Others are unaware of the ordinance.

Rules for yard sale signs aren’t many. Generally, they need to be 10 feet from the street, have to be on private property, with the property owner’s permission. They can’t be more than six square feet, and need to be removed. The city code also says yard sale signs can’t be closer than 60 feet from each other, but that’s a rule Standley said isn’t enforced.

For violators, the most code enforcement can do is impound illegal signs and talk with the people who put them up. For first-time violators, signs will be given back but after that, there is a $25 charge if violators want them returned. Violators are not fined, and because cardboard comes cheap, not many people are willing to pay to get their signs back, although a few signs have been reclaimed, including metal real estate signs.

Iris Hawkins and her daughter offered their wares at a Friday yard sale in Twin Falls after several bright-orange signs were placed on utility poles. Hawkins said she was aware of the ordinance. “I knew you weren’t supposed to put signs on light poles and other places like that,” she said.

Although she knew that the yard sale signs were in violation, she promised to take them down after the sale, and didn’t think the signs represented a big violation.

“It’s just a short amount of time,” she said.

Hawkins’ daughter, meanwhile, said she wasn’t aware of the city code.

“I think younger people don’t know about it,” she said.

Standley agreed that education needs to continue to make people aware, and said the big majority of people “want to do the right thing.”

Although some people don’t want to comply, “All we can do is to ask our citizens to comply with city codes,” he said.

Standley said other cities, including Ketchum, Pocatello and Nampa, have ordinances regarding yard sale signs, but they are for the most part unregulated in most Idaho towns.

“We don’t regulate them,” said Karri French, clerk/treasurer for the City of Wendell. “We’d expect what other people would expect -- if you put it up, you need to take it down.”

Twin Falls code enforcement employees aren’t on a mission of removing as many illegal signs as possible, Standley said, but take down signs as time allows.

“The last time I looked there were 127 city codes that we enforce,” Standley said.

Employees don’t always have time to talk to the people who placed the signs, so if a person’s yard sale sign comes up missing, there is a chance code enforcement impounded it.

On the other hand, other people are annoyed at the signs as well, and are within their rights to remove them, he said. The same thing applies to signs that are placed on private property without permission.

“The property owner might do whatever he wants to do with it,” he said.