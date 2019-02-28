Breaking
Xeriscaping is lawn care for the lazy person
TWIN FALLS — The proverbial U.S. lawn with thick green grass and perfectly trimmed hedges isn’t conducive to every ecosystem. This classic style requires large amounts of water to thrive. Fortunately, there is an alternative — xeriscaping.
Xeriscaping is a form of landscaping that conserves water by using native plants, rocks, bark or drought-resistant plants.
In Twin Falls, newer subdivisions use canal water. Older subdivisions of Twin Falls use more expensive drinking water.
Sean Standley, the Code Enforcement Coordinator in Twin Falls, said that to water the lawn in the middle of the day is a waste because it dries up quickly. That’s why people should ideally water their yards in the morning, evening or even the middle of the night.
The major benefit of xeriscaping is spending less money on water bills, Jonathan Spendlove, director of the Twin Falls Planning and Zoning Department, agreed.
The city has no rules for whether lawns should have grass, rocks or other forms of alternative landscaping, he said. The only requirements are one tree per every 500 feet and one bush per every 100 feet.
“Our environment lends a need to spare drinking water,” he explained. Residents can contact the water department or call the utility billing office if they are uncertain whether the water they use on their lawns is potable. This might help them save some money, Spendlove said.
Another way to save is to incorporate rocks into landscaping, said Kody Ketterling, who owns KJ Lawn Maintenance. More of his customers have been following this trend lately.
A common misconception is that xeriscaping consists of only rock beds and succulents.
“When people think xeriscaping, they think of rocks or cactus,” Ketterling said, “but there are plants like buckwheat that thrive in drought conditions.”
How to have a healthier lawn
The first step to having a healthier lawn and planting drought-resistant plants is to educate yourself, according to Horticulture Consultant Tony McCammon, who works with Bloom Horticulture Specialists, a source that provides lawn designing and classes on horticulture.
Many people in Idaho want a New England style of lawn, with grasses native to Europe that were brought over and popularized on the East Coast, such as Kentucky Bluegrass or Bermuda grass. But creating that environment is taxing on water use, McCammon says.
“We need to be more conscious about how much water we take from the aquifer,” he said.
There is a widely held belief that grass needs to be green all the time, he said. In truth, Kentucky Bluegrass should be brown around August, when the grass takes a nap.
University of Idaho Extension horticulturist Steve Love said there is a stigma that native plants are unruly. But drought-resistant plants are the best bet for water conservation.
“People don’t realize you can create amazing beauty with drought plants,” Love said.
UI Extension water specialist Howard Neibling agreed that water management is an important issue and that people need to be proactive with their lawns.
Neibling gave three tips to make sure that lawn water is used effectively:
- Water at night.
- Make sure that all of your sprinkler nozzles are working and not wasting water.
- Divide watering zones so every section gets the same amount of water.
