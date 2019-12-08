CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon is asking for a federal disaster declaration to help farmers affected by cold weather in October.
Two cold spells with warm weather in between harmed sugar beet crops in northern and southeastern Wyoming.
The first cold spell halted sugar beet growth. Ensuing warm weather caused beets to rot in storage. The second cold spell made harvesting more beets impossible, Gordon told Agriculture Secretary Sonny Purdue in a letter Thursday.
Gordon wants the U.S. Department of Agriculture to declare Laramie, Goshen and Platte counties in southeastern Wyoming and Park and Big Horn counties in northern Wyoming federal disaster areas.
The designation would enable affected farmers to qualify for financial aid to address the crop losses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.