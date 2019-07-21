JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — A Wyoming home construction contractor has been arrested after skipping a court appearance on police claims that he stole $50,000 worth of property from his landlord.
The Teton County Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Michael Lynch also is a suspect in three burglaries in Idaho.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports that Lynch was arrested Friday in East Jackson. Deputies say he previously was living in Driggs, Idaho, after skipping his Wyoming court appearance.
Lynch initially was arrested in June for investigation of stealing high-dollar silver and gold coins, computer gear and other items from his landlord.
He is suspected of selling the coins in Idaho Falls.
It wasn't immediately known if Lynch had an attorney. He's due in Teton County Circuit Court this week.
