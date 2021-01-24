WSU's women snap skid in 2OT thriller

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State’s Kamie Ethridge sprung from her sideline seat, although her doctor told her to refrain from such actions.

The third-year Cougar women’s basketball coach said she injured her hamstring about a month ago. But damn the pain — she couldn’t help but celebrate another gutty win in another overtime thriller.

“I’m not supposed to do anything for three months, but I jumped and did something, maybe made a bigger issue back there,” said Ethridge, smiling nonetheless after Wazzu topped Pac-12 foe Oregon State 77-75 in double overtime Sunday at Gill Coliseum.

The Cougars (8-4, 6-4) snapped a three-game skid in their fourth overtime contest in the past five.

They bounced back from a 13-point second-quarter deficit, got clutch performances from guard Cherilyn Molina and the Leger-Walker sisters, and came through late with a tenacious defense that has become nationally notable.

WSU used free throws and a nervy midrange jumper from freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker to take the lead with 40 seconds to go in the second extra session. The Cougars held fast defensively, preventing a good look at the buzzer from the Beavers (3-5, 1-5).