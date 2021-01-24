WSU's women snap skid in 2OT thriller

CORVALLIS, Ore. — Washington State’s Kamie Ethridge sprung from her sideline seat, although her doctor told her to refrain from such actions.
The third-year Cougar women’s basketball coach said she injured her hamstring about a month ago. But damn the pain — she couldn’t help but celebrate another gutty win in another overtime thriller.
“I’m not supposed to do anything for three months, but I jumped and did something, maybe made a bigger issue back there,” said Ethridge, smiling nonetheless after Wazzu topped Pac-12 foe Oregon State 77-75 in double overtime Sunday at Gill Coliseum.
The Cougars (8-4, 6-4) snapped a three-game skid in their fourth overtime contest in the past five.
They bounced back from a 13-point second-quarter deficit, got clutch performances from guard Cherilyn Molina and the Leger-Walker sisters, and came through late with a tenacious defense that has become nationally notable.
WSU used free throws and a nervy midrange jumper from freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker to take the lead with 40 seconds to go in the second extra session. The Cougars held fast defensively, preventing a good look at the buzzer from the Beavers (3-5, 1-5).
“Not knowing how your team is, as far as confidence-wise, to come in here and take just an unbelievable shot from Oregon State, and especially going down early like we did,” Ethridge said, “this team continues to impress me with how they respond to adversity, how resilient they are and how we fought back and just battled all the way to the end.”
Molina scored 11 of her career-high 15 points in the final period. She shot 4-for-4 from the field and 5-of-6 at the foul line, and added four rebounds, three steals and three assists.
“There’s something about (Molina) that’s so gritty and so tough, and so ‘in’ for the big moment,” Ethridge said. “She’s not afraid of the big moment.”
Senior guard Krystal Leger-Walker was a defensive grinder for 49 minutes, and scored a team-high 23 points on 10-for-25 shooting. She collected six rebounds and five steals. Her sibling, Charlisse, tacked on 22 points in going 8-for-29 from the field, adding five rebounds and three steals.
“They’re a problem for other teams,” Ethridge said. “You have to account for them. They score at all different levels, they’re threats at all different levels.
“They’re such complete guards ... and all of our team. You can’t look at anyone on our team and say she doesn’t guard.”
Center Bella Murekatete chipped in 10 points and nine rebounds as the Cougars went 28-for-81 from the field (34.6 percent) after shooting 25 percent in an eight-point loss Friday at No. 13 Oregon.
The Beavers got 23 fewer shots off in going 23-for-58 overall (39.7 percent) and committed 20 turnovers against only seven for WSU, which recorded 14 steals and scored 19 points off takeaways. The Cougs corralled 19 offensive rebounds and outscored OSU on second-chance points 21-12.
The Beavers were led by guard Aleah Goodman, who piled up a game-high 33 points on 9-for-23 shooting. Post Taylor Jones contributed 16 points and 14 boards.
“They had some phenomenal performances,” Ethridge said.
Oregon State shot lights-out to go up by double digits late in the first quarter. WSU held the Beavers without a point for the final 3:44 of the second to climb back.
“When you can count on such solid defense to get you back in games, it sure is a load off your shoulders,” Ethridge said. “I think we dug in, kinda got to know them.”
Krystal Leger-Walker’s 3-pointer with 6:35 left in regulation gave Wazzu its largest lead of the game at 51-44, but OSU surged back quickly. From there, the advantage was never more than a possession away.
WASHINGTON ST. (8-4, 6-4)
Motuga 1-6 2-3 4, Murekatete 4-8 2-2 10, C. Leger-Walker 8-29 2-4 22, K. Leger-Walker 10-25 0-0 23, Teder 1-4 0-0 2, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Nankervis 0-2 0-0 0, Molina 4-4 5-6 15, Sarver 0-2 1-2 1, Clarke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-81 12-17 77.
OREGON ST. (3-5, 1-5)
Corosdale 2-7 3-4 9, Jones 7-11 2-6 16, Mack 0-3 0-0 0, Goforth 2-5 2-2 7, Goodman 9-23 11-13 33, Mitrovic 1-1 0-0 2, Simmons 0-0 2-2 2, Von Oelhoffen 2-5 1-1 6, Samuel 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 21-28 75.
Washington St. 13 15 15 15 12 7 — 77
Oregon St. 19 12 11 16 12 5 — 75
3-Point Goals: Washington St. 9-26 (C. Leger-Walker 4-11, K. Leger-Walker 3-10, Molina 2-2, Motuga 0-3), Oregon St. 8-20 (Goodman 4-8, Corosdale 2-5, Goforth 1-1, Von Oelhoffen 1-3, Mack 0-3). Fouled Out: Murekatete. Rebounds: Washington St. 44 (Murekatete 9), Oregon St. 47 (Jones 14). Assists: Washington St. 11 (Molina 3), Oregon St. 16 (Goodman 6). Total Fouls: Washington St. 22, Oregon St. 16.