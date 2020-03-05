Wrongly deported veteran returns to Arizona 20 years later

PHOENIX (AP) — A military veteran has returned to the United States after an immigration judge mistakenly deported him to Mexico in 2001 following his conviction on a nonviolent felony theft charge.

Joel Diaz Rincon, 51, who was a legal, permanent U.S. resident and had served three years in the Marines, crossed the border near San Diego as a free man on Wednesday, the Arizona Republic reported.

“Shocking. I never thought I would make it back,” Diaz Rincon said, adding that he had lived in Arizona before his deportation.

His brother Jose Santana drove him from California to Mesa, Arizona, where they will live.

Once deported, Diaz Rincon lived in Nogales, Sonora, where he says he earned less than $100 a week working multiple jobs and had to live away from his then-6-year-old daughter and now-divorced wife.

The separation “was really hard and she didn’t want to continue the relationship. She actually thought I was never going to come back, to tell you the truth,” Diaz Rincon said.

His ex-wife later moved to Arkansas with their daughter, who is now 25 with three children, he said, adding that the last time he saw his daughter was in 2017 when she and his first grandchild came to visit him in Mexico.