Work resuming at Boeing plants following virus shutdown

Choi said some airlines and cargo carriers are still taking delivery of new planes and that Boeing expects some operators to accelerate the retirement of older planes in place of newer, more fuel-efficient ones during the pandemic.

Representatives from the machinists union at Boeing spent Monday walking through each of factories to see what safeguards had been put in place. Shop stewards were attending an online conference to learn about what safety issues they should watch for, said union spokeswoman Connie Kelliher.

The union also advised its members that they could use their “red cards,” which they carry behind their Boeing badges, to invoke contract provisions to stop work in case of imminent danger. Workers on the 777X used that provision to stop work March 18 after several employees on the previous shift had been sent home with symptoms.

“We are asking every member to take responsibility to ensure you are safe as you return to work,” the union said in an email to members. “While many changes in the work environment may be inconvenient or make your job more cumbersome, know that it is to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus, while also protecting you and your co-workers in the factory.”