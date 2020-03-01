Work like a dog: Idaho K9 Academy grows to help more people

“Most of those veterans, I’ve hunted them down. You get these big, masculine guys, and they’re like: ‘I don’t need no dog.’ And then we get them in here, get them talking and realize they haven’t been able to go to the movies or to family reunions in 10 years,” Voronovich said.

Voronovich spoke of one veteran who had particular difficulty with crowds. He wasn’t even able to go to his children’s soccer games. His new K9 Academy dog was able to make sure his owner knew when someone was approaching from behind so he wouldn’t get spooked. The dog also watched for signs that his owner was getting overwhelmed. He would then pull his owner out of the crowd. After a while, the owner was able to begin recognizing for himself when he was getting anxious.

“Now, he is able to go to crowded events and knows when he needs to step outside for a few seconds to collect himself before returning,” Voronovich explained.