Wood River Wolverines

Head coach: Shane Carden, 2nd year

Record: 1-6

Playoffs: none

Second-year head coach Shane Carden and Wood River have a quarterback battle on hand heading into the 2020 season. Senior Matt Meyers and sophomore Sawyer Grafft are the duo fighting to get under center.

“Those two are really pushing each other,” Carden said. “They are friends and they are really engaging in a great competition to get on the field.”

Whoever wins that battle will have plenty of help in the backfield as the Wolverines return senior slot receiver/running back Andres Salamanca, senior running back Eli Trevino, and a pair of senior slot receivers in Ethan Shoemaker and Eli Fuller. Senior offensive lineman Drake Humphreys will anchor the trenches.

Wood River also expects to get carries from junior running back Asher Stern and senior running back Casey Erickson, who transferred in from Minnesota. Sophomore Zach Dilworth will work as an outside receiver.