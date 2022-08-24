Wood River Wolverines

Head Coach: Shane Carden, 4th year

Record: 1-8

Number of expected players on the team?

31

Number of returning players on the team?

18

How is this team different from last year?

We have 11 seniors who will all contribute a lot to our team. Last year by the last game we had 2 starting seniors and didn’t have many more to start the season. We will have 29 juniors and Seniors which is much larger than last years group to start. 7 sophomores started for us in the last game.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Finishing- Finishing Games, Finishing Drives, Finishing plays.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We are missing a few leaders but so many young guys had to step up last year that we wont be adjusting much.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

Sawyer Grafft, Senior QB. Caleb Hothem, Junior RB/LB. Zack Dilworth, Senior WR/DB. Ethan Desler, Junior OL/DL. Micah Shupe, Senior OL/LB. Gavin Hunter, Junior WR/DB. Jack Herlinger, Senior RB/LB.

What will be your greatest challenge this season?

Staying Healthy.

What are the main strengths and weaknesses of this year’s team?

Our greatest strength is Experience. This team has plenty of experience. Our guys know our systems and could practically call it themselves. Depth has always been a weakness here. These guys have also not won a lot of games so we will have to learn how to win early and have the confidence to expect to win.