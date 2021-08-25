Wood River Wolverines

Head Coach: Shane Carden, 3rd year

Record: 0-4

Playoffs: None

Number of expected players on the team?

Varsity: 35

Number of returning players from last season?

12

How is the team different from last year?

Our team this year will be much more competitive than in recent years. We have a nucleus that really loves the game of football.

What are you looking to improve on this season?

Winning the Turnover battle.

How will you adjust as a team without your seniors from last season?

We were young last year and still have a small group of seniors this year but our younger guys have really stepped up into leadership roles.

Who are some of the standout players to keep an eye on this year?

QB- Sawyer Grafft