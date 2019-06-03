SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have identified a woman who plunged to her death while snapping photos from a Northern California waterfall overlooking Lake Tahoe.
The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that 35-year-old Dina Espinosa was in a pool at Eagle Falls on Friday when she slipped while reaching for a branch.
Witnesses say she was too close to the edge.
Authorities say she was swept away in the fast-moving waters. The water cascades about 150 feet.
Rescuers later recovered her body.
Sheriff’s Sgt. Anthony Prencipe said Monday that Espinosa was from Benecia, California.
According to a GoFundMe page, Espinosa was a mother of three children.
Eagle Falls is in Emerald Bay State Park on the western shore of Lake Tahoe, a few miles from South Lake Tahoe, California.
