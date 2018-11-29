COEUR D’ALENE (AP) — A Coeur d’Alene woman has agreed to a plea deal in U.S. District Court in Idaho on charges that she committed three counts of wire fraud and stole almost $580,000 from the federal government.
The Spokesman-Review reports the plea agreement, filed Wednesday, says Lori Isenberg could face up to 20 years and fines of $250,000.
Court documents say Isenberg began embezzling in 2015 while she was the executive director of the Northern Idaho Housing Coalition. Isenberg’s daughters pleaded guilty in October to accepting the money—which was meant to help low income families afford housing.
Reached by the newspaper Wednesday, Isenberg’s attorney Jed Keller Nixon declined to comment.
Isenberg has also agreed to pay back $579,496 in restitution to the nonprofit.
