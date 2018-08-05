NAMPA (AP) — A 45-year-old woman was seriously injured after what appears to be an accidental shooting in a Nampa neighborhood.
KIVI-TV reports Nampa police were called to the home at about 9:30 p.m. Friday.
Officials say an adult female was in her front yard near her vehicle when she was struck in the chest by a single gunshot.
The shot appeared to have come from a residence across the street. Police believe they’ve identified the shooter, a 63 year old man.
Police say the shooting appears to be accidental — the result of unsafe firearms handling.
The bullet appears to have gone through the wall of a residence before striking the victim.
The injuries to the victim are serious and possibly life-threatening.
