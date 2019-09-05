KETCHUM — A woman is facing charges after a domestic disturbance on Friday.
Jeanna L. Smith, 47, of Ketchum, has been charged with a felony count of domestic battery inflicting traumatic injury, with an enhancement for it taking place in the presence of a child.
Deputies from the Ketchum Police Division of the Blaine County Sheriff's Office responded to the incident in the 500 block of North Fourth Avenue at about 9 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from Sheriff Steve Harkins.
The officers found a man bleeding from his head and face. He told police that he had gone to pick up Smith at Lefty's Bar and, on the way home, they got into an argument, according to court documents. She punched him in the face multiple times. The fight continued into the house, where the officers discovered blood on the floor and a child present.
Smith refused to give the officers her side of the story, the affidavit read. She accused them of trespassing on her property. She was arrested and taken to the Blaine County Detention Facility.
Smith was arraigned in Blaine County Tuesday afternoon, where her bond was set at $3,000. She has since been released.
