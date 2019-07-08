BOISE (AP) — A woman and two children have died in an early morning house fire in Idaho.
News organizations report that 43-year-old Jana K. Cullen, her 12-year-old son Ryker Sanchez and 9-year-old daughter Rilee Sanchez died in the fire in Boise Monday.
Officials say medics attempted to save the family, but Cullen died at the scene and the children died after being transported to a hospital.
An official says all three were sleeping at the time, but there is evidence they tried to escape.
Authorities say the fire began around 5 a.m. and neighbors who saw flames called 911.
The Boise Fire Department says the blaze began after a heating element in an electric wax burner failed and shelving caught fire.
Officials say the house did not have working smoke alarms.
