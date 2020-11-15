Winter worries: Badger Fire will have major impact on elk, moose and deer in South Hills

The Badger Fire probably didn't directly kill many, or any, of the large mammals that call the South Hill home.

And as the forest begins to regenerate, elk and moose will probably be OK. But mule deer — the South Hills' most abundant ungulate species — are going to struggle.

The fire took out a massive chunk of the winter range the deer rely on. So with the same number of deer and half as much food, there's bound to be lots of death this winter. And those that do survive to spring probably won’t be in great shape.

A lot of it will depend on the weather. But some of it could depend on the people who use the South Hills.

Forest managers also expect the animals to end up on nearby agricultural land this winter, potentially causing issues for farmers. And to help the deer, they may end up closing more roads for the season — something bound to be unpopular with the public.

The next year will determine the fates of South Hills deer, elk, moose and pronghorn.

