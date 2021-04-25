Winter sports recover easily from the pandemic

The Magic Valley has a growing winter sports market accompanying the growth of population into the area. The COVID-19 pandemic, however, pumped the brakes on the industry’s progress in March 2020.
In autumn, sales in several winter sports markets reached new heights while few remained flat. Accompanying the autumn surge, resorts implemented safety protocols because of the pandemic, but, regardless, folks still visited their favorite ski resort or backcountry area.
This week’s Big Story examines the winter season’s rebound from the previous season’s abrupt halt and includes perspectives from the industry and oddities that made winter 2021 a season to remember.
