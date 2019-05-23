Randy Winn

Randy Winn will be Burley High School's next athletic director, the school announced Wednesday in a news release.

Winn, the District 4 basketball referee commissioner, will start the job on Aug. 1. He previously owned Tires West, Les Schwab of Burley. He replaces Gordon Kerbs, who is retiring after 12 years in the position and 34 years in education.

"Randy has an outstanding reputation in the community, as well as a great knowledge of how high school athletics operate," Burley principal Levi Power said in the release. 

Winn said it's his goal to make all sports and teams successful.

"It's not just about those revenue generating sports," he said in the release. "All student-athletes deserve support and attention."

