Ty Bradley Wilson

RUPERT — Newly called missionary Ty Bradley Wilson will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 15 at the Rupert West Stake Center, 26 South 100 West Road. He will serve in the Louisville, Kentucky Mission for two years for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Wilson is the son of Corey and April Wilson and graduated from Minico High School and the College of Southern Idaho this year.

