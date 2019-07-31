BURLEY — Garth Williams and Stephen D. Westfall will be recognized during the Cassia County Fair & Rodeo Parade at 10:30 a.m., Aug. 14, as Burley’s honored citizens.
Williams was born in Helena, Montana in 1949 and soon after his birth his family moved to Ontario, Oregon. His father Otis Williams was in the potato processing business with his two brother-in laws and they became the founders of Ore-Ida. Later the company expanded to Burley and it has been Williams’ home ever since.
For Williams, college was interrupted when he was drafted into the military in 1968 during the Vietnam War.
Music had a large influence in his life and he played the keyboard for different bands from Societies Children to Fleet Street.
He married Sandra Hemsley and they have four children and 19 grandchildren after 50 years of marriage.
Williams opened a business called the Honda Center and later Cycle City. He spent several years racing motorcycles across the country.
In 1978 he joined the sales team at Goode Motors in Rupert and was later promoted to sales manager. In the early 90s he started acquiring ownership of the Rupert dealership. Goode Motor expanded when it acquired Overland Auto and later Young Ford in Burley.
Williams purchased the business in 2000 and it has continued to expand in the Magic Valley. Over the years he earned many awards from the manufacturers and served on various boards and for his church and the Boy Scouts.
He recently sold Goode Motor to his son-in-law, Matt Cook.
He studied art under Robert Moor and sells his work in several galleries in Utah, Montana, Idaho and Oregon.
He also enjoys teaching his grandsons how to ride motocross.
His passion for success and love of people helped him succeed in business, racing motorcycles, in music art, community involvement and most importantly, family.
Stephen D. Westfall has been married to Joyce Beck Westfall for 42 years and they have two children, daughter Erin, a speech pathologist in Boise and Corey, who does research at Washington University in St. Luis, Missouri.
His brother, Dave Westfall, is his partner in their accounting practice.
Westfall graduated from Burley High School and from the University of Idaho, where he was on the dean’s list. He has been a certified public accountant since 1977.
He is a past president and three-term director of the Burley Area Chamber of Commerce, past director at the Idaho Youth Ranch, past chairman for eight years and governing board member for 23 years at Cassia Regional Medical Center. He was voted Intermountain health Care’s Melvin N. Jones Trustee of Excellence Award in 2004. He has also served on other boards.
Currently he is a board member and secretary for the Burley Development Authority, director at First Federal Savings Band, president and director at Impact Athletic Club and a partner at Westfall & Westfall since 1978.
