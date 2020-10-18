 Skip to main content
William Thorpe, Candidate for Idaho House of Representatives, District 26B
I am married and have five children and seven grandchildren spread across the U.S.

I have a BA degree in Business Economics and am a retired CPA. I have worked primarily as a financial executive including controller and Chief Financial Officer at various large and small, private, public and family-run companies.

I am running because I am dissatisfied with the liberal, Democratic representation of the incumbent Sally Toone. When I also found out that she was running unopposed, I felt that I had to run to get my conservative views heard and voted on.

During my opponent’s term, she has achieved the second-highest rating by the liberal, democratic organization the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union, for Idaho House members. She claims to be independent, but she is a strong liberal Democrat.

One major issue is the incumbent’s support for changing the electoral college. Without the electoral college, four states, New York, California, Florida and Texas, would control all future national elections and the voters of Idaho would be irrelevant. The founders of our nation knew what they were doing and we don’t need to change it.

Sally has supported restrictions on gun ownership in Idaho. Her plans for increased education for gun owners is the first step to more compulsory, rigid licensing and restrictions as has happened in other states.

Sally voted against the bill which limits participation in women’s sports to women born as women. Allowing born males to participate in women’s sports will result in the decline of born women participating in women’s sports.

Her general support of the leftist, anarchist Democratic party includes positions that I do not believe reflect the views of most of the electorate in the 26th District.

Idaho is a conservative state and I want to keep it that way.

William Thorpe

Running for Idaho House of Representatives, District 26B

Age: 65

Residency? Bliss

Hometown? Chicago

How long have you lived in Idaho? 5 years

Previous government, political or civic experience? Volunteer treasurer of a small town, plus numerous charitable and volunteer organizations.

Occupation? Retired financial executive, now a general contractor buying, rehabbing, and selling entry-level houses in the Magic Valley.

