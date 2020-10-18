William Thorpe, Candidate for Idaho House of Representatives, District 26B

I am married and have five children and seven grandchildren spread across the U.S.

I have a BA degree in Business Economics and am a retired CPA. I have worked primarily as a financial executive including controller and Chief Financial Officer at various large and small, private, public and family-run companies.

I am running because I am dissatisfied with the liberal, Democratic representation of the incumbent Sally Toone. When I also found out that she was running unopposed, I felt that I had to run to get my conservative views heard and voted on.

During my opponent’s term, she has achieved the second-highest rating by the liberal, democratic organization the ACLU, the American Civil Liberties Union, for Idaho House members. She claims to be independent, but she is a strong liberal Democrat.

One major issue is the incumbent’s support for changing the electoral college. Without the electoral college, four states, New York, California, Florida and Texas, would control all future national elections and the voters of Idaho would be irrelevant. The founders of our nation knew what they were doing and we don’t need to change it.