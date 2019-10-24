Will the real Dowdle Bill please rattle your bones?

ROCK CREEK — Horse thievery was a serious offense in 1874. Leaving a man stranded without a horse in the Old West was akin to committing murder.
So when Rock Creek Stage Stop operator Bill Trotter and a young cowboy by the name of E.D. Wilson saw William "Bill" Dowdle riding a horse that wasn't his, the two took the law into their own hands.
Trotter told Wilson the horse Dowdle was riding that winter day was owned by a man he knew in Boise, so the two vigilantes apprehended the so-called horsethief and held him in a makeshift jail — a dark, cold "dry cellar" where dry goods were stored behind James Bascom's store at the stage stop.
It took a while for authorities to come for Dowdle. In the meantime, folks at the stage stop endlessly teased and taunted him by singing "Dowdle Bill" as they walked by the jail.
Dowdle Bill was convicted of grand larceny based on Trotter's sole testimony and was sentenced to two years in Idaho's territorial prison. That much, we know.
But how he ended up in the Rock Creek Stage Stop Cemetery is up for debate.
Over the decades, the legend of Dowdle Bill has been whittled down to a few details. It's been said that he stewed over his predicament in prison and plotted his vengeance. Trotter's and Wilson's blood would run in the streets, he promised.
After his release in 1877, he returned to Rock Creek, supposedly looking for trouble.
But changes had come to the stage stop. Herman Stricker had purchased the Bascom store and built a saloon at the north end of the building. Trotter was in bed with typhoid fever and Wilson had left the area, so Dowdle Bill went about drowning his sorrows in the saloon.
Soon he moved from the barstool to the wagon trail in front of the store, where he sat taking potshots at folks. One shot wounded the blacksmith and another hit the door frame of Stricker's store.
Just inside the doorway stood Trotter's young brother-in-law, Charlie Walgamott, who shot Dowdle Bill in the heart with his revolver.
"Such is the life boys, in the days of '49," Dowdle Bill exclaimed, according to Walgamott's own account in his book "Reminiscences of Early Days."
The ex-convict's body was paraded around town as people rejoiced and sang. Travelers waiting in a stagecoach were appalled at the barbaric nature displayed by Rock Creek locals.
Or so the story goes.
Dowdle Bill was buried just west of the stage stop. Some 80 years later, his grave with dug up and his skeleton removed, to be placed in a private bone collection. After objections, Dowdle Bill's bones were reinterred — but his skull, which sported a bullet hole, eventually went on display at a local school and has since gone missing.
But wait! Didn't Walgamott claim to have shot Dowdle Bill in the heart?
According to an oral history recording by Stricker's daughter Gladys, the skeleton that was unearthed was that of "the outlaw." Other than Dowdle Bill, no other outlaw is known to be buried at the Rock Creek Stage Stop Cemetery.
In addition, this outlaw had been shot in the head, said Gladys Stricker, who found the lead from the bullet still wedged in the skull.
So is Charlie Walgamott's story about shooting Dowdle Bill in the heart incorrect? Or was the wrong skeleton removed from the graveyard?
Could the missing skull be what's left of Hughie Quinn, a man who was murdered in 1874 and the first known to be buried at the cemetery?
It may forever remain a mystery.
—Mychel Matthews
