The Cassia County Fair start in Burley, ending with its Barnes PRCA Rodeo on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Burley veterinarian Dr. Tom Blaney and his wife, Irene Blayner, will lead the parade at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday down Overland Avenue to Main Street and on to the fairgrounds.

Brown’s Amusements Carnival will provide fun at the carnival starting at 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, at 4 p.m. Friday and at noon Saturday.

Fair exhibits and 4-H and FFA shows are ongoing.

Everyone’s favorite rodeo

Wear purple Thursday at the rodeo for Man-Up Crusade Night to create awareness about domestic violence — and wear pink on Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night for breast cancer awareness on Friday.

Buy five or more tickets to the rodeo on Friday to get the family night special and receive a 20% discount.

Don’t miss the crowning of the Cassia County Rodeo Queen during Saturday night’s rodeo, when 2023 Queen Bailie Bramwell hands over the reins to Malta’s Daisy Smith, Oakley’s Tristynn Lloyd or Paul’s JaKell Hansen.

Be sure to be in your seats by 7:15 p.m. for the pre-rodeo show, followed by Mutton Bustin’ at 7:30. The rodeo starts at 8 each night.