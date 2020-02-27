Wild Turkey Federation chapter hosts banquet March 7

TWIN FALLS — The South Hills Strutters chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation will hold its 16th annual banquet March 7 at the Canyon Crest Dining and Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Drive. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. and dinner will start at 7 p.m.

The banquet will include live and silent auctions, games and raffles during the evening with many prizes.

Tickets are $65 single, $95 couple or $300 sponsor. Special gun tables are also available with reserved seating.

Sign up online at events.nwtf.org/120110-2020 for a chance to win a gun.

For more information and tickets, contact Daron Brown at 208-539-6495 or smalltractorworks@gmail.com and John Howard at 208-861-3296 or john@fallsbrand.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0