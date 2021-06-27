Whoa, Nelly! A major title for Korda and No. 1 world ranking

Jessica finished much earlier — they shared a hug as Nelly was teeing off and Jessica was making the turn — though the older sibling had another reason to celebrate. She easily held down the fourth American spot for the Olympics in Japan.

It was a big celebration for one of the top sporting families in the world. The Korda sisters each have six LPGA victories. Their younger brother, Sebastian, is at Wimbledon this week as the 50th-ranked player in men’s tennis and has a chance to join them in Tokyo for the Olympics.

Their father is Petr Korda, who won the Australian Open in tennis in 1998.

“You don’t realize it until someone really talks about it because we’re always so in the zone,” Korda said of the family success. “We’re always just striving to achieve more, and for our family just to back each other through every situation ... it’s so surreal.”

Salas, who felt a burden lifted this week when she opened up about emotional struggles exposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, closed with a 71 and made Korda work for it.

They started the final round tied for the lead, five clear of anyone else, and it was up for grabs until the pivotal 12th hole.