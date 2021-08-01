Who has died of heat in Idaho? Reported numbers remain low with possible lag in data

Lee also searched for average ages of homes in metropolitan cities. In Boise, the average home is 34 years old, according to BestPlaces.net — newer than homes in Portland, Seattle and Spokane, where the median home ages were over 50 and less likely to have central air conditioning.

Jeff Seegmiller is the University of Idaho’s director of the WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho) medical program — a regional partnership to educate University of Washington medical students from rural states. Seegmiller, also a licensed athletic trainer, said rates of homelessness may also factor into those numbers. Access to shelter reduces the chance of heat- or cold-related illnesses, he said.

Data collection on deaths a slow process, public health officials say

Western states have been grappling with an extreme heat wave and seen record-breaking high temperatures that are challenging water sources, energy grids and vulnerable workers.

Idaho’s current data is preliminary and found through the Bureau of Vital Health Statistics, which set up a monitoring system to search for key words in death records as they’re electronically submitted, Clark said. But information on the person’s death may be completed in stages, and it may not be clear until much later that heat contributed to a death.