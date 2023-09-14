With less than two months away from the Nov. 7 election, candidates for offices have filed their intentions to run. But who are they?

Registered voters will file their ballots in drop boxes, through the mail, or at their polling places. Unregistered voters can register at the polls but will need proof of residence and a photo I.D.

Uncontested races won't be on the ballots.

Below are those who have filed to run in the upcoming election, along with other issues that will be on the ballots:

Twin Falls County

BUHL

Buhl City Council:

Menno L. DeRijk

Tim Miner

William Nungester

Denny O-Brien

Kelly Peterson

Marla Sisson

Buhl Joint School District :

Zone 4

Danielle Richardson

Jenny Hopkins

HANSEN

Mayor:

Tony Bohrn

Todd Stimpson

City Council:

Tim Geerdes

Krystal Ray

Lena Ray

Andres (Andy) West

HOLLISTER

City Council:

Lynn Ginder

David A. Grosshans

Jennifer Hyde

Gloria Rorison

KIMBERLY

City Council:

Tim Daniels

Burke Richman

Stephanie D. Snarr

MURTAUGH

City Council:

Yale Bessire

Kendal Henderson

Kelly Roseborough

TWIN FALLS

Council Seat 2:

Gerardo "Tato" Munoz Bryand

Grayson Stone

Council Seat 3:

Liyah Babayan

Dakota Cardinet

Cherie Vollme

Council Seat 7:

Ruth Pierce

Connie M. Smith

Twin Falls School District:

Zone 2

Brad Breland

Heidi Tubbs

FILER

Filer School District:

Zone 1

Tammy Kelly

Shelley Carson

Zone 4

Jeni Taylor

Jeff Volle

Rock Creek Fire District:

SubDistrict 2

Jared Giles

Camas County

Fairfield School District:

Zone 1

Jesse Gillett

Duane Engelstad

Lincoln County

Dietrich Cemetery District:

Jeff Weber

Frank Power

Dietrich School District:

Zone 2

Valerie Varadi

Zone 4

Starr Olsen

Zone 5

Wyatt Weber

DIETRICH

Mayor:

Taylor Perkins

Dean Grissom

John Howard

Dietrich Fire District:

Randy Helsley

SHOSHONE

Mayor:

Dan Pierson

Dale Sluder

Mike Wallace

Justin Schoolcraft

Shoshone City & Rural Fire Protection District:

Zone 1

Lorie Race

Zone 2

Keo Kelley

Shoshone Joint School District:

Zone 3

Anthony Bozzuto

Zone 2

Eli Gough

Zone 4

Oscar Rodriguez

Richfield Cemetery District

Ben Holland

Ron Jones

Richfield Fire Protection District

Zone 2

Brandon Hughes

Robert Newey, Write-In Candidate

Richfield School District

Zone 2

Matt Kent

Zone 3

Amber Riley-Moore

RICHFIELD

Mayor:

Tom Naylor

Leavan Hatch

Mitch Henson

Lincoln County Cemetery District:

Dale Sluder

Lincoln County Recreation District:

Rachelle Livingston

Marisa Garcia

Jerome County

Jerome School District:

Zone 5

Staci Ann Leavitt

Christopher Allred

Valley School District:

Zone 2

Rodney Malone

Jordan Johnstone

Stacy Allen

Zone 4

Matthew Kimmel

Michael Lakey

Zone 5

Tyrell Porter

Krista Huettig

Kevin Black

EDEN

City Council:

Heather Hamilton

Kathryn S. Marshall

Tony Wallis

Blaine County

SUN VALLEY

Mayor:

Peter M. Hendricks

City Council:

Jane Reister Conard

Michelle Griffith

Christian Wrede

KETCHUM

City Council:

Perry Boyle

Spencer Cordovano

Michael David

Tripp C. Hutchinson

Jen Smith

Ketchum Cemetery District:

Edward Simon

Picabo/Gannett Cemetery District:

Ken Worthington

Karla Wicks

HAILEY

Mayor

Martha Burke

Kevin Wilson

Kris Wirth

City Council Seat 3

Craig Kennedy Wolfrom

Dustin Stone

City Council Seat 4

Juan Martinez

Hailey Cemetery District:

Marsha Riemann

BELLEVUE

Mayor:

Chris Johnson

Suzanne Wrede

Aldermen (two-year term):

Christina Giordani

Diane Shay

Frank S. Suwanrit

Shaun Mahoney

Kendy J Walker

Aldermen (one-year term):

John Carreiro

Jessica Obenauf

Robin Leahy

Bellevue Cemetery District:

Carolyn Baird

CAREY

City Council:

Logan Davis

Cody Baird

Carey Cemetery District:

Kenneth Lloyd Mecham

Carey Rural Fire Protection District:

Donovan J. Hurd

Blaine County School District:

Zone 1

Amber Perkes

Zone 3

Linn Kincannon

Phil Rainey

Nora Roebuck

Zone 5

Bailey Brooks

Lara Stone

Blaine County Recreation District:

District 1

Mark D. Mary

District 2

Mary Fauth

Wood River Fire Protection District:

Sub District 1

Dennis P. Kavanagh

Sub District 2

Steven P. Garman

Minidoka County

MINIDOKA

City Council (two-year term):

James F. Cook (write-in)

HEYBURN

City Council (four-year term):

Joanne G. Justesen

Kylie W. Orton

Stegan Phillips

Rose Schmitt

PAUL

City Council (four-year term):

Brooks Corbridge

Shanna Lindsay

Vickie McClellan

Minidoka County School District

Zone 5

Bonnie Heins

Rick I. Kent

Cassia County

BURLEY

City Council (two-year term):

John W. Craner

City Council (four-year term):

Jon Anderson

Chris E. Gee

Janet Hansen

Jim Powell

Kimberli Seely

Cassia Joint School District:

Zone 1

Brittney Murphy

Ryan Cranney

Zone 2

Monica Mower

Jeffrey Rasmussen

Albion Cemetery District:

Councilmen

Rhonda Chatterly

SubDistrict 1

Rhonda Chatterly

SubDistrict 2

Bonnie Sorensen

Declo Cemetery District:

SubDistrict 1

Brittney Byington

Oakley Cemetery District:

SubDistrict 2

Nels Peterson

Pella Cemetery District:

SubDistrict 2

Alan Garrard

Sublett Cemetery District:

SubDistrict 2

Sherry Southern

Ace Fire District:

SubDistrict 1

David Herring

Albion Fire District:

SubDistrict 3

David L. Smith

North Cassia Fire District:

SubDistrict 3

Dee Darrington

Oakley Fire Protection District:

SubDistrict 1

Weston Hawkes

SubDistrict 2

Harlo Clark

Raft River Fire District:

SubDistrict 3

Lucas Spratling

Gooding County

Unavailable