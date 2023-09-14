With less than two months away from the Nov. 7 election, candidates for offices have filed their intentions to run. But who are they?
Registered voters will file their ballots in drop boxes, through the mail, or at their polling places. Unregistered voters can register at the polls but will need proof of residence and a photo I.D.
Uncontested races won't be on the ballots.
Below are those who have filed to run in the upcoming election, along with other issues that will be on the ballots:
Twin Falls County
BUHL
Buhl City Council:
- Menno L. DeRijk
- Tim Miner
- William Nungester
- Denny O-Brien
- Kelly Peterson
- Marla Sisson
Buhl Joint School District :
Zone 4
- Danielle Richardson
- Jenny Hopkins
HANSEN
Mayor:
- Tony Bohrn
- Todd Stimpson
City Council:
- Tim Geerdes
- Krystal Ray
- Lena Ray
- Andres (Andy) West
HOLLISTER
City Council:
- Lynn Ginder
- David A. Grosshans
- Jennifer Hyde
- Gloria Rorison
KIMBERLY
City Council:
- Tim Daniels
- Burke Richman
- Stephanie D. Snarr
MURTAUGH
City Council:
- Yale Bessire
- Kendal Henderson
- Kelly Roseborough
TWIN FALLS
Council Seat 2:
- Gerardo "Tato" Munoz Bryand
- Grayson Stone
Council Seat 3:
- Liyah Babayan
- Dakota Cardinet
- Cherie Vollme
Council Seat 7:
- Ruth Pierce
- Connie M. Smith
Twin Falls School District:
Zone 2
- Brad Breland
- Heidi Tubbs
FILER
Filer School District:
Zone 1
- Tammy Kelly
- Shelley Carson
Zone 4
- Jeni Taylor
- Jeff Volle
Rock Creek Fire District:
SubDistrict 2
- Jared Giles
Camas County
Fairfield School District:
Zone 1
- Jesse Gillett
- Duane Engelstad
Lincoln County
Dietrich Cemetery District:
- Jeff Weber
- Frank Power
Dietrich School District:
Zone 2
- Valerie Varadi
Zone 4
- Starr Olsen
Zone 5
- Wyatt Weber
DIETRICH
Mayor:
- Taylor Perkins
- Dean Grissom
- John Howard
Dietrich Fire District:
- Randy Helsley
SHOSHONE
Mayor:
- Dan Pierson
- Dale Sluder
- Mike Wallace
- Justin Schoolcraft
Shoshone City & Rural Fire Protection District:
Zone 1
- Lorie Race
Zone 2
- Keo Kelley
Shoshone Joint School District:
Zone 3
- Anthony Bozzuto
Zone 2
- Eli Gough
Zone 4
- Oscar Rodriguez
Richfield Cemetery District
- Ben Holland
- Ron Jones
Richfield Fire Protection District
Zone 2
- Brandon Hughes
- Robert Newey, Write-In Candidate
Richfield School District
Zone 2
- Matt Kent
Zone 3
- Amber Riley-Moore
RICHFIELD
Mayor:
- Tom Naylor
- Leavan Hatch
- Mitch Henson
Lincoln County Cemetery District:
- Dale Sluder
Lincoln County Recreation District:
- Rachelle Livingston
- Marisa Garcia
Jerome County
Jerome School District:
Zone 5
- Staci Ann Leavitt
- Christopher Allred
Valley School District:
Zone 2
- Rodney Malone
- Jordan Johnstone
- Stacy Allen
Zone 4
- Matthew Kimmel
- Michael Lakey
Zone 5
- Tyrell Porter
- Krista Huettig
- Kevin Black
EDEN
City Council:
- Heather Hamilton
- Kathryn S. Marshall
- Tony Wallis
Blaine County
SUN VALLEY
Mayor:
- Peter M. Hendricks
City Council:
- Jane Reister Conard
- Michelle Griffith
- Christian Wrede
KETCHUM
City Council:
- Perry Boyle
- Spencer Cordovano
- Michael David
- Tripp C. Hutchinson
- Jen Smith
Ketchum Cemetery District:
- Edward Simon
Picabo/Gannett Cemetery District:
- Ken Worthington
- Karla Wicks
HAILEY
Mayor
- Martha Burke
- Kevin Wilson
- Kris Wirth
City Council Seat 3
- Craig Kennedy Wolfrom
- Dustin Stone
City Council Seat 4
- Juan Martinez
Hailey Cemetery District:
- Marsha Riemann
BELLEVUE
Mayor:
- Chris Johnson
- Suzanne Wrede
Aldermen (two-year term):
- Christina Giordani
- Diane Shay
- Frank S. Suwanrit
- Shaun Mahoney
- Kendy J Walker
Aldermen (one-year term):
- John Carreiro
- Jessica Obenauf
- Robin Leahy
Bellevue Cemetery District:
- Carolyn Baird
CAREY
City Council:
- Logan Davis
- Cody Baird
Carey Cemetery District:
- Kenneth Lloyd Mecham
Carey Rural Fire Protection District:
- Donovan J. Hurd
Blaine County School District:
Zone 1
- Amber Perkes
Zone 3
- Linn Kincannon
- Phil Rainey
- Nora Roebuck
Zone 5
- Bailey Brooks
- Lara Stone
Blaine County Recreation District:
District 1
- Mark D. Mary
District 2
- Mary Fauth
Wood River Fire Protection District:
Sub District 1
- Dennis P. Kavanagh
Sub District 2
- Steven P. Garman
Minidoka County
MINIDOKA
City Council (two-year term):
- James F. Cook (write-in)
HEYBURN
City Council (four-year term):
- Joanne G. Justesen
- Kylie W. Orton
- Stegan Phillips
- Rose Schmitt
PAUL
City Council (four-year term):
- Brooks Corbridge
- Shanna Lindsay
- Vickie McClellan
Minidoka County School District
Zone 5
- Bonnie Heins
- Rick I. Kent
Cassia County
BURLEY
City Council (two-year term):
- John W. Craner
City Council (four-year term):
- Jon Anderson
- Chris E. Gee
- Janet Hansen
- Jim Powell
- Kimberli Seely
Cassia Joint School District:
Zone 1
- Brittney Murphy
- Ryan Cranney
Zone 2
- Monica Mower
- Jeffrey Rasmussen
Albion Cemetery District:
Councilmen
- Rhonda Chatterly
SubDistrict 1
- Rhonda Chatterly
SubDistrict 2
- Bonnie Sorensen
Declo Cemetery District:
SubDistrict 1
- Brittney Byington
Oakley Cemetery District:
SubDistrict 2
- Nels Peterson
Pella Cemetery District:
SubDistrict 2
- Alan Garrard
Sublett Cemetery District:
SubDistrict 2
- Sherry Southern
Ace Fire District:
SubDistrict 1
- David Herring
Albion Fire District:
SubDistrict 3
- David L. Smith
North Cassia Fire District:
SubDistrict 3
- Dee Darrington
Oakley Fire Protection District:
SubDistrict 1
- Weston Hawkes
SubDistrict 2
- Harlo Clark
Raft River Fire District:
SubDistrict 3
- Lucas Spratling
Gooding County
Unavailable