Where the wild things are
Where the wild things are

Where the wild things are

A South Hills bull moose roams around a prescribed burn area in September. Moose numbers are declining throughout much of the mammal's U.S. range, in large part due to climate change. Warmer winters lead to increased tick survival, which in turn means more of the blood-sucking parasites sapping valuable energy from moose. The South Hills population has anecdotally been rising in the past few decades however, not falling. 

 COLIN TIERNAN, TIMES-NEWS FILE

South-central Idaho may be best known for its agriculture, but the region’s no slouch when it comes to wildlife.

Head to the South Hills and you can find moose, an endemic bird species and beavers galore. Mountain lions prowl the desert canyons south of the Snake River and thousands of imperiled sage grouse live on the sagebrush steppe. Visit the Sawtooth National Forest to the north and you can run into mountain goats, black bears and several alpine-adapted species.

Those who don’t have much time to get out of town and explore the region’s wild places might not get a chance to see the incredible biodiversity this area has to offer. This week’s photo story highlights some of the Magic Valley’s most remarkable critters that call our region home.

