Where the wild things are

South-central Idaho may be best known for its agriculture, but the region’s no slouch when it comes to wildlife.

Head to the South Hills and you can find moose, an endemic bird species and beavers galore. Mountain lions prowl the desert canyons south of the Snake River and thousands of imperiled sage grouse live on the sagebrush steppe. Visit the Sawtooth National Forest to the north and you can run into mountain goats, black bears and several alpine-adapted species.

Those who don’t have much time to get out of town and explore the region’s wild places might not get a chance to see the incredible biodiversity this area has to offer. This week’s photo story highlights some of the Magic Valley’s most remarkable critters that call our region home.

