Wheat going 'good': Southeast Idaho is production hub of wheat brand bred for health benefits

“I think there is a lot more attention to health as an attribute,” Munden said. “Most people aren’t breeding for that. That’s why Arcadia is optimistic about these multiple platforms. They focus on health as opposed to only agronomics.”

This season, the three American Falls-area growers will raise thousands of acres of GoodWheat. Munden said Arcadia will likely seek to expand its grower base prior to the 2021 season.

“It’s picking up (demand) pretty quickly. I think in 2021 it will be several thousand acres raised in American Falls,” Munden said.

Additional acreage of GoodWheat will be planted this season in Montana and North Dakota’s Red River Valley, she said.

Arcadia opened its American Falls facility eight years ago, when it started working with area growers on raising experimental varieties of safflower and other crops.

About two years ago, the company started leasing the former Bully Dog location at 2839 Highway 39 in American Falls to accommodate the anticipated growth of GoodWheat.

“We’re looking at remodeling and expanding it so we could store more wheat here,” Munden said, adding Arcadia keeps a local staff of between four and six workers.