SUNDAY

July 30, 2023

All times Eastern. Start times can vary based on cable/satellite provider. Confirm times on your on-screen guide.

Tough as Nails

CBS, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The final three compete in the most challenging gauntlet yet for the title of Tough as Nails champion and the coveted winner's belt in the season finale, "Ready for Takeoff ."

HouseBroken

FOX, 8 p.m.

Two new episodes of the animated comedy HouseBroken air tonight. In "Who's a Party Pony?" Honey (voice of Lisa Kudrow) runs into a former patient and is shocked to see >where her advice led him. Then in "Who's the Cat-Chelorette?" the Gray One (Jason Mantzoukas) fights for his human's affection in a Bachelorette-style reality competition.

To Kill a Stepfather

Lifetime, 9 p.m..

In this world TV premiere, Nicole Rey learns that her stepfather, Matthew, whom she hadn't seen in years, suffered a deadly fall down the stairs at the family home and that her estranged mother, Kate, has been arrested for his murder. As Nicole begins investigating what happened, she finds out that not everything is as it seems, as if someone wants to let this sleeping dog lie ... at any price. Stars Alexandra Camacho, Kelly McCart, Jamel King, Avis Wrentmore and Elyse Mirto.

D.I. Ray

PBS, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

As the first season concludes, Ray's (Parminder Nagra) personal and professional lives collide after she makes a shocking discovery. The series has been renewed for Season 2, expected to start production sometime this year.

Dark Winds

AMC, 10 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Based on the iconic Leaphorn & Chee book series by Tony Hillerman, AMC's breakout series returns for its sophomore season with a new showrunner, John Wirth of Hell on Wheels fame. The series follows Lt. Joe Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon, The Son), who reunites with Jim Chee (Kiowa Gordon, Roswell, New Mexico), his former deputy turned-private-eye, when their separate cases bring them together in pursuit of the same suspect. They find themselves in the bad lands of Navajo Country chasing a killer who's turned his sights on them to protect a secret that rips open old wounds and challenges Leaphorn's moral and professional code.

The Mega-Brands That Built America History, 9 p.m.

History, 10 p.m.

This new entry in History's That Built franchise moves to its regular time slot starting with tonight's episode, "The World Delivered," which looks at key people who helped transform the delivery and shipping industry into what we know today.

When Calls the Heart

Hallmark Channel, 10 p.m. ■ Season Premiere

Black Snow

AMC, 11:05 p.m. ■ New Series

This six-part crime series originally debuted on the streaming services Sundance Now and AMC+ back in February and now finds its way to AMC this month. Part coming-of age drama and part whodunit, the drama follows the mystery of a small-town murder that rocked the Australian South Sea Islander community. In 1995, 17-year-old Isabel Baker (Talijah Blackman-Corowa) was murdered. The crime shocked her tightknit community and left the town devastated, as the case was never solved and the killer never found. In 2020, the opening of a time capsule unearths a secret that puts cold-case detective James Cormack (Travis Fimmel) on the trail of the killer.