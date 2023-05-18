THURSDAY

May 18, 2023

XO, Kitty

Netflix ■ New Series

Anna Cathcart reprises her role as teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey from the To All the Boys I've Loved Before films in this spinoff young-adult drama series set in Seoul, South Korea. Kitty thinks she knows everything there is to know about love, but when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she will soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line. Franchise creator and author of the original books Jenny Han created the series and is a showrunner.

The One

TV One, 7 p.m. ■ New Series

Kirk and Tammy Franklin host this competition dating series, a new addition to TV One's Date Night Thursdays programming block (it is followed by a new episode of the ongoing series Asking for a Friend). In each episode of The One, the Franklins will share their secrets to maintaining a healthy relationship with one male and one female single who live exceptional lives, except when it comes to dating and finding love. With Kirk and Tammy's advice, are these singles able to trust the process and put in the necessary work to fi nd "the one"?

Young Sheldon

CBS, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

Season 6 of The Big Bang Theory spinoff wraps up with a two-episode finale tonight.

Law & Order

NBC, 7 p.m. ■ Season Finale

The long-running legal/crime drama concludes Season 22 with "Open Wounds." A senator is gunned down at his daughter's wedding. McCoy (Sam Waterston) pushes for a severe sentence and squares up against a formidable DA — his own daughter — while Price (Hugh Dancy) aims to stay neutral but can't help but empathize with the defendant over a shared trauma. Law & Order has been renewed for Season 23.

Grey's Anatomy

ABC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the final episode of its 19th season, titled "Wedding Bell Blues; Happily Ever After?" Simone's (Alexis Floyd) wedding day arrives, and the attending surgeons fly to Boston.

So Help Me Todd

CBS, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In the Season 1 finale "Are You There Todd? It's Me, Margaret," Margaret (Marcia Gay Harden) is too sick to work on the final day of an important negotiation, so Todd (Skylar Astin) must step in and act as a proxy while Margaret uses her investigative skills.

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

NBC, 8 p.m. ■ Season Finale

SVU finishes up its 24th season tonight with "All Pain Is One Malady," a crossover with Law & Order: Organized Crime. In the search for a revenge-for-hire crime ring, Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Stabler (Christopher Meloni) combine forces on a case that has now spread globally; Fin (Ice-T) and Bruno (Kevin Kane) help a rape victim who has been assaulted a second time; and Jet's (Ainsley Seiger) plan to hack the dark web backfires and puts the team in danger. The series has been renewed for Season 25.

CSI: Vegas

CBS, 9 p.m. ■ Season Finale

In "Dying Words," the Season 2 finale, Folsom (Matt Lauria) is forced off a murder case that hits close to home, but he decides to do his own investigation.