What records can a person access from a public agency under the Idaho Public Records Law?

The state’s public records law applies to all public local and state agencies and includes a city, county, school district, district, municipal corporation, public health district, political subdivision or any committee of a local agency. The law allows disclosure of a current or former public employee’s classification, employment history, salary, including bonuses, severance packages or other compensation or reimbursement. The Legislature acknowledges the loss of privacy for a person employed by public money.

Exceptions include the state militia, certain law enforcement records related to open investigations along with some items in an agency’s personnel file.

Public records covered under the law include but are not limited to:

Any writing containing information relating to the conduct or administration of the public’s business prepared, owned, used or retained by any state agency, regardless of physical form or characteristics.

Public information can come in many forms including typewritten, handwritten documents, pictures, maps, tapes, magnetic or punched cards and computer media. Emails and texts are considered public information.

Source: Idaho State Public Records Law Manuel

